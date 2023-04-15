Communal forces must be resisted: Quader

Communalism is growing in the country under the leadership of BNP and that is why the evil forces must be removed from the soil of this country, he said.

The AL general secretary said those who deny the spirit of the country's independence and Liberation War do not celebrate the Pahela Boishakh.

Claiming that the Pahela Boishakh is an integral part of Bengali culture and heritage, he said despite being late, it is now being recognised internationally as a characteristic day of Bangalees' national culture and heritage, which is good news for Bangladesh and Bangalees as well.

The road transport and bridges minister said due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pahela Boishakh could not be celebrated in the country for the last several years.

"Today we are celebrating Mangal Shobhajatra at Bir Bahadur Shah Jafar Park. Remembering the old glory and tradition, we decided to bring out the procession from here," he said.