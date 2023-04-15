Communal forces must be resisted: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said those who oppose Pahela Boishakh celebrations believe in communalism and the evil forces must be resisted.
He made the remarks while addressing a brief meeting before a procession, organised by Dhaka South City AL, at Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka, marking the Bangla Nababarsha 1430.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said Pahela Boishakh is the spirit of non-communal harmony, while communalism is the key enemy of Bangalees.
Communalism is growing in the country under the leadership of BNP and that is why the evil forces must be removed from the soil of this country, he said.
The AL general secretary said those who deny the spirit of the country's independence and Liberation War do not celebrate the Pahela Boishakh.
Claiming that the Pahela Boishakh is an integral part of Bengali culture and heritage, he said despite being late, it is now being recognised internationally as a characteristic day of Bangalees' national culture and heritage, which is good news for Bangladesh and Bangalees as well.
The road transport and bridges minister said due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pahela Boishakh could not be celebrated in the country for the last several years.
"Today we are celebrating Mangal Shobhajatra at Bir Bahadur Shah Jafar Park. Remembering the old glory and tradition, we decided to bring out the procession from here," he said.
Qauder said the Awami League has relations with the past history of Bangalees and will remain the same in the future, too.
"These days are the resort of our existence. We do not have time to look at who are celebrating this ceremony and who are not. We will celebrate what we believe in - the spirit we believe in, the spirit that is part of our history," he said.
Later, the colorful New Year procession began from Bahadur Shah Park and ended at Bangabandhu Avenue.
AL presidium member Abdur Razzaue and Adv Quamrul Islam, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and acting president of Dhaka South City AL Nurul Amin Ruhul, its general secretary Humayun Kabir and office secretary Riaz Uddin, among others, were present.