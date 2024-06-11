New India govt would respect expectations of Bangladeshis, Mirza Fakhrul hopes

Referring to the coming to power of Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third consecutive time, the BNP secretary general said, “I have only one thing to say about the new government of India - India is our neighbour and undoubtedly an influential neighbour. We would expect only one thing from the new government of India - the people of their country can elect their representatives, their election commission can still function independently as well as their judiciary. We fought for those in 1971. We want to establish democracy in the country that way. We hope the new government of India will respect the expectations of the people of Bangladesh and will build relations with Bangladesh accordingly.”

The BNP leader remarked that the characteristics of the Bangladesh Awami League has changed drastically and this AL is not the Awami League of the old days.