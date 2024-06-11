New India govt would respect expectations of Bangladeshis, Mirza Fakhrul hopes
The new government of India would respect the expectation of the people of Bangladesh, hoped Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
He made the remarks while addressing a discussion organised by Jatiyatabdi Krishak Dal at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity (DRU) on Monday, marking the 43th death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.
Referring to the coming to power of Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third consecutive time, the BNP secretary general said, “I have only one thing to say about the new government of India - India is our neighbour and undoubtedly an influential neighbour. We would expect only one thing from the new government of India - the people of their country can elect their representatives, their election commission can still function independently as well as their judiciary. We fought for those in 1971. We want to establish democracy in the country that way. We hope the new government of India will respect the expectations of the people of Bangladesh and will build relations with Bangladesh accordingly.”
The BNP leader remarked that the characteristics of the Bangladesh Awami League has changed drastically and this AL is not the Awami League of the old days.
Criticising the government, Mirza Fakhrul said, “The right to vote has been snatched. No one has freedom of speech. A complete fascism has been established in the country. Our only aim now is to defeat this monstrous government through agitation and establish a people’s government.”
He said the country is facing significant challenges these days. On the one hand, those are political and economic in nature; on the other hand, geographically.
Remarking that different types of games are being played over the Teesta water, Miraz Fakhrul said, “even after being in power for 15 consecutive years, this government could not sign the Teesta water treaty. But Ziaur Rahman went to the United Nations for Teesta water.”
BNP vice chairman Shamsuzzaman, Krishak Dal joint secretary Shahadat Hossain, Mehedi Hasan and others were present in the discussion, which was chaired by Hasan Zafir, president of Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal and moderated by its general secretary Shahidul Islam.