Conspiracies ongoing to remove elected govt: Obaidul Quader

The programme was organised to inaugurate distribution of leaflets to encourage people to vote in the upcoming upazila parishad elections. The leaflets will be distributed at the initiative of the AL’s sub-committee on publicity and publications.

Earlier on Monday, a joint meeting of AL central leaders and leaders of all levels of Dhaka city north and south units was convened at the venue, basically to make the 26 April “peace and development” rally of the ruling party a success, said the party sources.

Awami League announced the rally to counter a rally of key opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on that day. But the BNP on Monday postponed the rally due to ongoing heatwave in different parts of the country including Dhaka.