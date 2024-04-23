Conspiracies ongoing to remove elected govt: Obaidul Quader
A conspiracy has been going on for a long time to remove the elected government, claimed Obaidul Quader, governing Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Tuesday.
“The anti-Bangladesh conspiracy is going on not only inside the country, but also outside. There is negative propaganda too,” he said at a programme at the Bangabandhu Avenue party headquarters in the capital.
The programme was organised to inaugurate distribution of leaflets to encourage people to vote in the upcoming upazila parishad elections. The leaflets will be distributed at the initiative of the AL’s sub-committee on publicity and publications.
Earlier on Monday, a joint meeting of AL central leaders and leaders of all levels of Dhaka city north and south units was convened at the venue, basically to make the 26 April “peace and development” rally of the ruling party a success, said the party sources.
Awami League announced the rally to counter a rally of key opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on that day. But the BNP on Monday postponed the rally due to ongoing heatwave in different parts of the country including Dhaka.
Later at night, AL also postponed the rally saying that they have not got the permission of police for the gathering.
Urging all to form a united resistance against the vested quarter that works against democracy, peace, development and election, the AL general secretary said a quarter that works against the country has been hatching conspiracies continuously. This identified quarter is actively engaged in ill attempts to destroy the country’s democracy, stable political environment and the people’s franchise.
“With the upazila parishad election knocking at the door, our leader (Sheikh Hasina) has urged all to use their constitutional rights by voting. Please establish your rights as citizens through casting ballots. Awami League believes people are the source of all power,” Obaidul Quader said.
Addressing the people, the ruling party general secretary said, “Cast your vote to make the Awami League stronger. Choose your candidate. Protect democracy and stop corruption, terrorism, militancy, drugs and social crimes through your ballots.”
Obaidul Quader said the leaflets will be distributed at districts, upazilas, and at union parishads.