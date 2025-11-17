Sheikh Hasina must be extradited and the verdict executed within a month: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has called for the swift execution of the death sentence handed down by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
The sentence was awarded on Monday in the case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising.
He said Sheikh Hasina must be brought back to Bangladesh within the next month so that the verdict can be carried out.
“Sheikh Hasina has earned notoriety in world history as the vilest of killers, and a bloodthirsty fascist. Consequently, her trial will remain a precedent not only for Bangladesh but for all the dictators and fascists in world history. We demand that Sheikh Hasina be brought back to Bangladesh within a month and that this verdict be executed,” Nahid Islam said.
Earlier today, Monday afternoon, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan to death, and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun to five years’ imprisonment.
At a press conference at the NCP’s temporary central office in the capital’s Banglamotor area at 4:30 pm, Nahid Islam delivered his party’s reaction to the verdict.
Addressing the press conference, Nahid Islam said that today marked a historic moment. His party welcomed the death sentence of “the murderous, authoritarian fascist Sheikh Hasina.”
He added that today’s judgment addressed the atrocities committed against the martyrs and thousands of injured fighters of the July Revolution.
Describing the verdict as a milestone in Bangladesh’s judicial history, Nahid Islam said, “But we will only be fully satisfied on the day the verdict is executed. The souls of the martyrs of the July Revolution will find peace, and so will the bereaved families and the wounded fighters.”
Calling for the immediate repatriation of Sheikh Hasina from New Delhi in India so that the verdict can be enforced, the NCP convener said the government must take proper and effective steps.
“We have heard that the interim government’s national security adviser is visiting India. We demand that he will bring back Sheikh Hasina with him while returning to Bangladesh,” he added.
‘Trials must continue’
Nahid Islam said that not only Sheikh Hasina but also former home minister “fascist” Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal must face execution as ordered by the tribunal. He called for swift trials of all accused Awami League members, their associates, and the government officials.
Nahid emphasised that the work of the ICT must continue without interruption after the election, and that the NCP would remain on the streets demanding justice.
He urged rapid adjudication and implementation of the verdicts in the upcoming cases.
The NCP chief also noted that all anti-fascist political parties and revolutionary students and citizens contributed to today’s verdict. He expressed gratitude to the ICT and all those involved in the judicial process.
Demand for trial of Awami League as a party
The NCP convener also demanded that the Bangladesh Awami League be prosecuted as an organisation.
He said that the verdict clearly demonstrated that the Awami League, as a political party, is also accused of crimes against humanity. The tribunal, he said, should begin proceedings to try the party as an entity.
In response to a question from journalists, Nahid Islam said, “We believe former IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was also accused of the same crimes. He bears responsibility for these hundreds of killings. We are not satisfied with his five-year sentence. Even if he was a state witness, his punishment should have been greater, and this sentence should be reconsidered by the Appellate Division.”
Those present at the press conference included the NCP’s chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam; joint conveners Atik Mujahid and Abdullah Al-Amin; Mushfiq-us-Salehin and Molla Mohammad Faruk Ehsan; and joint chief organiser for the northern region Sadia Farzana Dina.