No such allegation against Asaduzzaman Mia: Quader
Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday warned that no one will be spared if they are involved in corruption, no matter how powerful they are.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared ‘zero tolerance’ against corruption, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has full freedom,” he said while addressing a press conference on contemporary issues at the AL president’s office in the city’s Dhanmondi.
Quader said it is no matter how powerful they are. If anyone is involved in corruption, the ACC will carry out an investigation against them, he added.
He said the government doesn’t want to bother anyone without any reason. There is no such allegation against former DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia. But if he is involved in corruption, an investigation will be held against him, he added.
The AL general secretary said the government has taken steps against all corrupt people.
Sharply criticizing some comments made by BNP leaders, Quader said they criticized the government and spread falsehood on the holy Eid day.
About 1.4 crore animals were sacrificed even during the ongoing global recession, he said.
About the premier’s upcoming visit to New Delhi, the minister said bilateral discussions will be held on different issues with her Indian counterpart.