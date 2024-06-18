No such allegation against Asaduzzaman Mia: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday warned that no one will be spared if they are involved in corruption, no matter how powerful they are.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared ‘zero tolerance’ against corruption, and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has full freedom,” he said while addressing a press conference on contemporary issues at the AL president’s office in the city’s Dhanmondi.

Quader said it is no matter how powerful they are. If anyone is involved in corruption, the ACC will carry out an investigation against them, he added.