AL will nominate 48 candidates for reserved women's seats

Awami League will nominate candidates for 48 seats out of the total 50 reserved for women in the 12th parliament.

A team of AL led by AL organising secretary and whip of the parliament Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon today handed over a letter, signed by AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, to the election commission secretary Jahangir Alam on behalf of 14-party alliance and independent lawmakers.