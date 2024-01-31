AL will nominate 48 candidates for reserved women's seats
Awami League will nominate candidates for 48 seats out of the total 50 reserved for women in the 12th parliament.
A team of AL led by AL organising secretary and whip of the parliament Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon today handed over a letter, signed by AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, to the election commission secretary Jahangir Alam on behalf of 14-party alliance and independent lawmakers.
On Sunday, independent MPs, during a meeting with Awami League president Sheikh Hasina, left the decision of nominating independent candidates for reserved seats in the hands of the prime minister.
AL office secretary Biplab Barua and deputy office secretary Sayem Khan, among others, accompanied the whip.