BCL men attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders in DMCH too

Witnesses and the victims said, the injured Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders-activists were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) after the clash. Some BCL leaders went to the hospital at around 5:00pm and beat them up there. Later police detained some leaders of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad.
BCL men beat them up in front of police, the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad men said adding that the law enforcers did little to stop the attackers.
Parishad’s central president Bin Yamin Mollah said, “Chhatra League attacked some of our injured leaders-activists in Dhaka Medical…Police detained 15 our leaders-activists including DU unit president Akhter while Chhatra League men confined us.”
DMCH police outpost’s in charge Bacchu Mia said some 15-16 men were taken to Shahbagh police station.
Officer in charge of Shahbagh Nur Mohammad did not respond while this correspondent called his mobile phone for several times.
Later a sub inspector said 20 leaders-activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad men were detained.
About the attack on Chhatra Odhikar Parishad’s programme on DU campus, BCL DU unit president Saddam Hossain told Prothom Alo that the organisation named Chhatra Odhikar Parishad has become a safe haven and rehabilitation centre of Chhatra Shibir. They always try to destabilise the environment of progressive politics on the campus.
He said some students have thwarted them today but there was BCL organisational involvement with today’s incident.
Saddam added those who went there today went as general students of DU.
BUET student Abrar Fahad was beaten to death in Sher-e-Bangla Hall on 6 October, 2019. Abrar’s father filed a case with Chawkbazar police station accusing 25 students of BUET who were involved with BCL politics. A Dhaka court on 8 December last year sentenced 20 to death and five others to life imprisonment in the case.