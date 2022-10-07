BCL men attack Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders in DMCH too

Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men allegedly attacked Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders again while they went for treatment at DMCH after being attacked by the ruling party men on DU campus.

BCL men attacked Chhatra Odhikar Parishad programme marking third death anniversary of BUET student Abrar Fahad at around 3:30pm on DU campus on Saturday. At least 15 leaders-activists of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad and a BCL leader were injured in the clash.