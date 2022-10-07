BCL attacks Chhatra Odhikar Parishad rally marking Abrar Fahad death anniversary

Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders and activists attacked a rally of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad organised on the third death anniversary of BUET student Abrar Fahad who was beaten to death by some BCL men.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad organised the programme at Raju Sculpture area in Dhaka University on Friday. The clash ensued as the BCL men obstructed the programme. At one point the BCL men beat up the Chhatra Odhikar Parishad men and chased them.

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad said 13 of their activists were injured in the attack. Some BCL men were also injured in the clash.