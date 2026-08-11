Shakib Al Hasan is a ‘rotten person’, but will receive security if he returns: PM’s adviser
Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman has described cricketer and former MP Shakib Al Hasan as a ‘rotten person’.
Zahed Ur Rahman said that if Shakib Al Hasan returns to the country, he will be provided security and will face the allegations against him through due process.
The adviser made the remarks while answering questions from journalists at a regular press conference held at the Secretariat today, Tuesday, to brief the media on the progress of the government’s recent activities.
Referring to Shakib Al Hasan, Zahed Ur Rahman said, “He may be a good player. He is a rotten person who aligned himself with Hasina and remains aligned with her even now.”
At the press conference, Zahed Ur Rahman also said that ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who is currently in India, will also be given full security if she returns to the country.
The information adviser said Sheikh Hasina had said she would return to the country in December. If she returns, she will be given full security and brought before the judicial process with all her rights ensured. The court’s decision must then be accepted by everyone, he said.
Zahed Ur Rahman further said, “We do not want to see a mafia regime like Hasina’s in this country again. We will not allow this to happen in the future either — there will be no fascist mafia regime. This is a democratic state.”
The adviser also said that whether it is Shakib Al Hasan or Sheikh Hasina, even those accused of the most serious crimes will have their civil and constitutional rights ensured.
Chief Information Officer of the Press Information Department Syed Abdal Ahmed was also present at the press conference.