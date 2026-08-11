Shakib Al Hasan is a ‘rotten person’, but will receive security if he returns: PM’s adviser

Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman has described cricketer and former MP Shakib Al Hasan as a ‘rotten person’.

Zahed Ur Rahman said that if Shakib Al Hasan returns to the country, he will be provided security and will face the allegations against him through due process.

The adviser made the remarks while answering questions from journalists at a regular press conference held at the Secretariat today, Tuesday, to brief the media on the progress of the government’s recent activities.