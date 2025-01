The court has ordered an arrest warrant to be issued against former member of parliament (MP) and cricketer Shakib Al Hasan.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate (ACMM) of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court, Ziadur Rahman gave the order today, Sunday.

Plaintiff of the case, IFIC Bank relationship officer Shahidur Rahman, confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

*More to follow...