Shakib Al Hasan not returning home right now

Shakib Al Hasan is not coming to Bangladesh now. That means he would not be in the Bangladesh squad in the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur.

However, it is not confirmed yet whether the Kanpur Test would be his last Test or not.

Shakib himself confirmed from Dubai that he is not coming to the country now. It has been learnt that the decision was taken due to security risks. A relevant source says Shakib will return to the US from Dubai.

There were already some talks Wednesday night that there were doubts regarding Shakib Al Hasan’s return to the country. He was scheduled to return to Dhaka Thursday night on a flight from Dubai.

It has been learnt that Shakib was later advised not to return to the country for the time being due to security concerns.