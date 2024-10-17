Shakib Al Hasan not returning home right now
Shakib Al Hasan is not coming to Bangladesh now. That means he would not be in the Bangladesh squad in the first Test against South Africa in Mirpur.
However, it is not confirmed yet whether the Kanpur Test would be his last Test or not.
Shakib himself confirmed from Dubai that he is not coming to the country now. It has been learnt that the decision was taken due to security risks. A relevant source says Shakib will return to the US from Dubai.
There were already some talks Wednesday night that there were doubts regarding Shakib Al Hasan’s return to the country. He was scheduled to return to Dhaka Thursday night on a flight from Dubai.
It has been learnt that Shakib was later advised not to return to the country for the time being due to security concerns.
Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan was included in the Test squad of Bangladesh that will play in Mirpur against South Africa, starting on 21 October.
The selectors included him in the squad after getting the green signal from the board. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) gave the green signal after getting assurance from the government regarding the security concerns surrounding Shakib.
It is still not clear what happened all on a sudden that Shakib was asked to return from Dubai. The BCB is yet to provide an explanation for the decision.