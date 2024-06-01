Govt created numerous Azizs, Benazirs: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has questioned how former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed managed to leave the country despite security surveillance.
“Not a single Benazir… a single Aziz is there. Rather they (government) created numerous Azizs, Benazirs, and turned the country into an empire of plunder,” he alleged while addressing a discussion at the national press club in Dhaka on Saturday.
Regarding the reported departure of Benazir, the BNP leader said, “How did Benazir and his family members leave the country on 4 May? They reportedly emptied their bank accounts before leaving. There were more or less Tk 600 million in the bank accounts. My question is -- how did they manage to leave the country?”
He responded to his Awami League counterpart’s commitment to leaving no corruption unpunished and said, “You consider people stupid. But everyone understands that these are publicity stunts to befool the people… the way you deceived the people to remain in state power.”
The BNP leader said there is no ground to consider his party a loser. “We are fighting, embracing death, and making sacrifices. None of us stepped back. BNP has resumed its activities and is fighting adversities. The fight will continue until victory is achieved.”
Citing independence of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, he pointed out that these historic incidents did not take place overnight. Bangladesh had to struggle for 25 years to attain independence.
“We (BNP) fought for only a few years, only 15 years. There is no reason to think that we have lost," he said.
Mirza Fakhrul mentioned their struggle as unique in nature as it is a fight of democratic forces against a ‘fascist’ regime. Thousands of BNP leaders and activists have sacrificed their lives throughout the last few years.
“A total of 60,000 people have false cases against them. You might say that there is no success. But it does not come overnight. The fight is still underway defying the adverse situation,” he added.
The Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad organised the discussion marking the death anniversary of former president Ziaur Rahman, with its convener AZM Zahid Hossain in the chair.
Among others, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University AFM Yusuf Haider, political scientist Dilara Chowdhury, and Dhaka University professor Tazmeri SA Islam spoke on the occasion.