Govt created numerous Azizs, Benazirs: Fakhrul 

Mirza Fakhrul mentioned their struggle as unique in nature as it is a fight of democratic forces against a ‘fascist’ regime. Thousands of BNP leaders and activists have sacrificed their lives throughout the last few years.

“A total of 60,000 people have false cases against them. You might say that there is no success. But it does not come overnight. The fight is still underway defying the adverse situation,” he added.

The Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad organised the discussion marking the death anniversary of former president Ziaur Rahman, with its convener AZM Zahid Hossain in the chair.

Among others, former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University AFM Yusuf Haider, political scientist Dilara Chowdhury, and Dhaka University professor Tazmeri SA Islam spoke on the occasion.