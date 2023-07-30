Awami League to hold peace rally in Dhaka Monday

A reliable source in Awami League said they are planning to hold a big rally on Monday after the declaration of BNP's programmes on the day.

As a result, they will hold a peace rally at the trade fair ground. So the programmes of Sunday will not be given too much importance. Instructions have been given to observe these programmes locally.

Dhaka metropolitan city Awami League general secretary Humayun Kabir said, "We have planned to hold a big rally at the international trade fair ground on Monday. Demonstration rallies will be held in the thana level on Sunday."

Dhaka metropolitan north Awami League office secretary Willium Samaddar echoed the same. He said an extended meeting has been called at Tejgaon to make the rally at the trade fair ground a success.