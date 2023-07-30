Awami League to hold peace rally in Dhaka Monday

Dhaka city north and south units of Awami League will hold a peace rally at the old trade fair ground in the capital's Agargaon area on Monday.
The ruling Awami League made the announcement after BNP declared that they will hold public rallies across the country on Monday.
After two hours of Awami League's announcement of their programmes, BNP declared they will hold public rallies in all districts and metropolitan cities. The party also said they will hold programmes on Monday as Awami League will hold their programmes on Sunday.
Earlier, after an emergency meeting at the party central office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Saturday afternoon, party secretary general Obaidul Quader at a press conference declared that they will organise demonstration rallies across the country.
A reliable source in Awami League said they are planning to hold a big rally on Monday after the declaration of BNP's programmes on the day.
As a result, they will hold a peace rally at the trade fair ground. So the programmes of Sunday will not be given too much importance. Instructions have been given to observe these programmes locally.
Dhaka metropolitan city Awami League general secretary Humayun Kabir said, "We have planned to hold a big rally at the international trade fair ground on Monday. Demonstration rallies will be held in the thana level on Sunday."
Dhaka metropolitan north Awami League office secretary Willium Samaddar echoed the same. He said an extended meeting has been called at Tejgaon to make the rally at the trade fair ground a success.