BNP to stage countrywide public rallies Monday

BNP has declared this programme in protest of the attacks on the party leaders and activists while they were staging a sit-in at the entry points to the city, to bring home their one-point demand for the government to step down.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We are announcing public rally programmes for day after tomorrow, Monday, in all cities and district headquarters and all over the country in protest of the repression on the party men during today's programme."

He said, "We had thought of holding the protests tomorrow (Sunday), but we learnt that the ruling party has announced a street programme for tomorrow. Unlike them, we decided not to hold our programme on the same day and thus avoid chaos. We hope that there will be no obstacle to holding this democratic programme."