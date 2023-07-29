Gayeshwar released from DB office after police assault him

Police have released BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy who was injured in a clash between police and BNP leaders and activists at Dholaipar area in Old Dhaka.

He was released after taking him at the detective branch office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Gayeshwar was beaten up by police at the Dholaikhal area at around 12:00pm on Saturday. Police picked him up from there. After taking him to the DB office, he was released at 3:30pm.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, DMP media centre deputy-commissioner Faruk Hossain said Gayeshwar was released.