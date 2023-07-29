Gayeshwar released from DB office after police assault him

Police have released BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy who was injured in a clash between police and BNP leaders and activists at Dholaipar area in Old Dhaka.
He was released after taking him at the detective branch office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Gayeshwar was beaten up by police at the Dholaikhal area at around 12:00pm on Saturday. Police picked him up from there. After taking him to the DB office, he was released at 3:30pm.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DMP media centre deputy-commissioner Faruk Hossain said Gayeshwar was released.
Gayeshwar was beaten up by police at the Dholaikhal area at around 12:00pm on Saturday. Police picked him up from there. After taking him to the DB office, he was released at 3:30pm.
BNP leaders and activists gathered at Dholaikhal at 11:00am, as part of their scheduled sit-in programme at four entry points to Dhaka. Half an hour later, they were chased by the police. The BNP activists also chased the police back. At one point, both sides clashed. Police then shot blank rounds and used tear gas on the protestors.
Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was present during the clashes and was trying to calm down the BNP activists.
At one point, a few police members hit him with batons. Gayeshwar fell to the ground but they continued beating him. Finally, a few other police members stepped in to stop the beating.
The police then took Gayeshwar inside a shop and kept him there for around 10 minutes. Then a police van was brought to the spot and Gayeshwar was taken away in the vehicle.
Blood was pouring down his forehead at the time. Police members said, he was being taken for medical treatment.
Earlier, the police and BNP activists clashed from 11:30am to 12:00 pm. Many people suffered injuries from both sides. After 12:00pm, BNP activists were dispersed from Dholaikhal. An hour and 15 minutes later, Awami League leaders and activists with sticks in hand brought out a procession in Dholaikhal.
The opposition BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam announced at the party's grand rally yesterday, Friday, that they would observe sit-ins at different entry points in Dhaka on Saturday morning to press home their one-point for the resignation of the government and the next parliament election under a neutral government.
Following the BNP's announcement, the ruling Awami League also announced that they would remain alert at different spots in the capital to resist violence of BNP.