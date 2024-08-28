Verify before filing random cases: Fakhrul tells law enforcers

BNP secretary general Mirza Fahrul Islam Alamgir has made a call to stop filing random cases against the people who were recently deposed from power.

He also called upon the law enforcing agencies to carry out a primary investigation before recording any case.

The BNP leader made the remark while speaking at a press briefing at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Wednesday.

The BNP secretary general said, "Not only the party, random cases are being filed against all people. Cases are being filed due to enmity. I will request the law enforcement agencies to verify which is possible which is not before recording any case."