The triennial council of Awami League Gazipur city began at Rajbari ground of the city at around 11:00am on Saturday.

Although the council is of Gazipur city Awami League, leaders and activists of all upazilas of the district joined it.

Party general secretary Obaidul Quader will attend the council as the chief guest.

This is the first council after the declaration of Gazipur city. A festive mood is prevailing among the leaders and activists.

The leaders and activists wearing green, yellow T-shirts joined the council. Designated places have been marked for the seating arrangements of different districts.