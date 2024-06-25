BNP set to wage movement demanding Khaleda Zia’s release

“As far as I Know, she was stable as of this morning,” the BNP secretary general said when a newsperson asked him about the latest condition of Khaleda Zia.

A “pacemaker” was fitted in the heart of Khaleda Zia at Evercare Hospital Sunday afternoon. Later, she was shifted to a cabin with CCU (coronary care unit) facilities.

79-year-old Khaleda Zia is suffering from arthritis, and ailments of the heart, liver and lungs and also has diabetes.

When her health condition deteriorated in the early hours of Saturday, at around 3:30 am, she was rushed to Evercare Hospital.

Earlier she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 2 May. The physicians there treated at the CCU for two days.