25 injured in Netrokona UP polls violence

At least 25 people were injured in clashes between the supporters of rival candidates ahead of the union parishad (UP) polls in Netrokona, reports UNB.

The incidents took place Wednesday and Thursday in Dakshin Bishiura, Lokkhiganj unions of Netrokona Sadar upazila and Singdha and Raipur unions of Barhatta upazila, according to police.

Complaints and counter-complaints were lodged at Netrokona Model Police Station in this connection. The law enforcers visited the spots Thursday.