25 injured in Netrokona UP polls violence

According to local sources, Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique, Awami League candidate for the Dakshin Bishiura union parishad election and also ruling party president of the area, got his party’s “boat” symbol. Rebel candidate Abul Kalam, former chairman of the union, got the “motorcycle” symbol.
After receiving the symbols, the supporters of the two candidates started electioneering. As they came across each other at the Dakshin Bishiura Bazaar, a clash broke out between the two groups that left 15 people injured.
At that time, chairs, tables, furniture, photo frames with pictures of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister Sheikh Hasina were shattered and posters of ruling party candidates were torn down.
Md Bachchu Mia, a supporter of Abu Bakar, said, “Supporters of rebel candidate [Kalam] carried out the attack and vandalised the office furniture and damaged photos of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister Sheikh Hasina. “
However, Kalam said: “None of my supporters did that. Supporters of the Awami League candidate planned the incident themselves. The people of the area are well aware of this.”
On the same day, SM Shafiqul Quader Suja, district BNP leader and current chairman, received the “eyeglass” symbol. When his supporters went out to persuade people to vote for him in the election, Awami League candidate Azharul Haque Tuhin’s men attacked them at the union’s Sultangati Bazaar, leaving five injured.
During electioneering of Atiqur Rahman Raju, Awami League’s rebel candidate from Barhatta’s Raipur union and incumbent chairman, Thursday morning, supporters of Ali Akbar Talukder, the candidate for “boat” symbol, vandalised their rival’s autorickshaws and mics.
The residence of BNP electoral candidate Sujan Chowdhury was vandalised and looted Wednesday night in Snigdha of Barhatta. The attackers looted Tk 370,000 and injured five people.
The BNP leader claimed that the Awami League candidate’s men attacked his house.
Akbar Ali Munsi, Netrokona’s superintendent of police, said: “There have been some isolated incidents [of violence and vandalism] in different parts of the district ahead of the polls. Police already visited the spots. Action will be taken upon completion of investigations into the incidents.”
Netrokona deputy commissioner Kazi Mohammad Abdur Rahman said, “We are holding talks with the electoral candidates to prevent violence during and in the aftermath of the elections. However, some unwanted incidents already occurred.”