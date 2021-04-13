26 March's violent acts planned by govt: Fakhrul

The violent incidents broke out on 26 March centring the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh were planned and executed by the government, Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

The BNP leader said the ruling Awami League leaders and activists had a provocation to create an environment unleashing violent activities both in Brahmanbaria and Hathazari, Chattogram.

Such a chaotic environment was created to suppress and oppress This was done to use it politically to inflict oppressions on the opposition, stated Mirza Fakhrul while addressing a media conference at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office in the capital on Tuesday.