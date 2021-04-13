26 March's violent acts planned by govt: Fakhrul

The violent incidents broke out on 26 March centring the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh were planned and executed by the government, Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.
The BNP leader said the ruling Awami League leaders and activists had a provocation to create an environment unleashing violent activities both in Brahmanbaria and Hathazari, Chattogram.
Such a chaotic environment was created to suppress and oppress This was done to use it politically to inflict oppressions on the opposition, stated Mirza Fakhrul while addressing a media conference at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office in the capital on Tuesday.
Leaders and activists of Islamist hardliner, Hefazat-e-Islam and a section of devotees locked into a clash with the ruling party men in the National Baitul Mukarram Mosque area, Dhaka on 26 March centering the visit of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.
Later, police cracked down on the protesters. Modi came on a two-day state visit to attend the twin programmes of golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s Liberation War and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The fallout of the incident in Dhaka sparked protests and demonstrations in Hathazari, Chattogram and in Brahmanbaria. Violence erupted there as well.
The government has taken up another mission to extinguish opposition forces, the BNP leader told the press conference.
