10 December

Dhaka rally has to be made successful at any cost: Fakhrul

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir speaks at a rally organised by Jubo Dal on its 44th founding anniversary on 27 October 2022Suvra Kanti Das

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said not only the people of the country, but also the people from all over the world are eyeing on the BNP's mass rally in Dhaka to be held on 10 December.

He said, "Our back has been pushed against the wall. We are on the verge of collapse. We have to make this rally successful at any cost." 

The BNP leader came up with this remark at a preparatory meeting at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Monday.

The party held the meeting with Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP) in a bid to make the mass rally of Dhaka divisional successful.

Mentioning the leaders and activists of the party are working hard to hold the rally, the BNP leader said the arrest and the obstacles are being made. But the party's leaders and activists are working hard, braving the barriers.

He further said the unelected government is destroying the country’s economic structure along with the political ones. They have created a reign of looting in the country. It is their character. Whenever they come to power they do two things: one is looting and the other is ruling the nation intimidating people.

Mirza Fakhrul claimed they had planned to hold rallies in 10 divisions. Of them, they have made nine successful. Braving all difficulties, people participated in their rallies. Their only demand was to free them from the hands of the ruling party.     

