Dhaka rally has to be made successful at any cost: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said not only the people of the country, but also the people from all over the world are eyeing on the BNP's mass rally in Dhaka to be held on 10 December.

He said, "Our back has been pushed against the wall. We are on the verge of collapse. We have to make this rally successful at any cost."

The BNP leader came up with this remark at a preparatory meeting at the BNP chairperson's political office in Gulshan on Monday.

The party held the meeting with Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP) in a bid to make the mass rally of Dhaka divisional successful.