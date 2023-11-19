14-party alliance partners want to contest elections in boat symbol

The allies of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance once again want boat symbol to contest the 12th parliamentary election, to be held on 7 January next year.

The alliance partners want to ensure the victory for their important leaders from the constituencies that they will get following their negotiation with the ruling Awami League.

Other than this, the allies will also field several candidates with their party symbols.

Sources at the Awami League and the partners of 14-party alliance informed Prothom Alo about the matter.

The sources said Awami League and their partners started preparing for the election presuming that the Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) is not participating in the polls.

Though, formal talks on the sharing of parliamentary seats are yet to begin, the alliance’s partners may seek about 100 constituencies this time, which is a higher number than any previous election.

Meanwhile, allies of the 14-party alliance sent letters to the election commission informing the latter that they will contest the polls in collation with Awami League on boat symbol.

Along with Awami League, six parties including Worker’s Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal wrote to the commission within the deadline, which ended on Saturday.

That means, these parties can vie in the polls on their party symbols, as well as the boat symbol.

