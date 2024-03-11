AL to hold meetings in Ramadan to minimize internal conflict at grassroots

AL has convened a meeting of secretaries at its central office in city’s Bangabandhu Avenue today. The sources said the issue of drumming up organizational activities might be discussed at the meeting that will be chaired by Obaidul Quader.

AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told Prothom Alo the restructuring of the party will begin in full swing after the Eid and preparatory work will be done during the month of Ramadan.

He said, the work of organising the party is an ongoing process. However, due to various reasons including the election, attention could not be paid to in the last one year. The ruling party will now focus on organising the party.

AL’s councils at grassroots level had begun before the national council in 2019. However, the councils at all district and upazila levels could not be completed before December, 2022. By this time, committees of different units have already expired. In this situation, new councils are going to be arranged to reorganize the party.

The ruling party had started councils across the country at the beginning of last year but had to halt the process due to the movement of opposition parties. The party kept the opposition parties at bay by taking to the streets. AL has ensured a landslide victory of the party in 12th general election held amid boycott by BNP and other opposition parties. As opposition parties are yet to focus on waging street movement, AL leadership considers this as the best time to reorganise the party.

AL has a total of 78 organisational districts. Of them, 69 units held their council. However, around half of the district committees have expired while the deadlines for council in upazila and union levels are also drawing near. Some committees of front and associate organisations have also expired.

