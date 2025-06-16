Either listen to what BNP says or leave: BNP leader to OCs, UNOs

Chattogram south city Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) convener and former Patiya upazila chairman Idris Mia has said the administration will be forced to listen to the BNP leaders and activists if they remain united.

“The administration will be forced to listen to the BNP if we remain united. Either they listen to us or the OC’s and UNO’s will have to leave this place. They should not be given chances anymore. There is no time for that either. We will have to realise our demand on our own,” he stated.