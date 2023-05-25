Voting slowed down due to fingerprints complications

There are three polling centres in the Shaheed Smrity High School in Gazipur city. The entire college premise, from the main gate to voting booths, is crammed with voters.

Apart from the voters, the supporters of Awami League’s mayoral candidate and other candidates for the posts of councillors were seen moving freely in the polling centres wearing badges.

Out of the nine voting booths in this school, there were problems with the electronic voting machines in three.