Cent per cent hopeful of my victory: Azmat Ullah Khan

Ruling Awami League nominated mayoral candidate Azmat Ullah Khan said that he is cent per cent hopeful of his victory in the ongoing Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) election.

“Only the boat symbol will win today. People’s aspiration for a city corporation free from corruption will be ensured through the victory of Awami League in the polls,” he said.

Azmat Ullah also said that he will accept whatever be the result in the election. The verdict of the people is the main issue for him, he added.