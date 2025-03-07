Women's safety vital determinant of modern state: Mirza Fakhrul

"We want to build a Bangladesh where the highest goal of law enforcement agencies is to ensure the security of its citizens. We also envision a Bangladesh where every citizen, regardless of gender, age, or profession, feels safe to walk on the streets. Their self-respect should be valued everywhere-from home to the streets, universities, and workplaces," he said.

He said there is no place for extremism in today's fascism-free Bangladesh.

Noting that tomorrow is International Women's Day, he said, "Women are partners in our development and progress. On the eve of International Women's Day, let's take action to accelerate our advancement."