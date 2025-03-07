Int'l Women's Day
Women's safety vital determinant of modern state: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has stressed the importance of ensuring women's safety in determining a modern state.
"Ensuring women's safety is the most important determinant of a modern state. Let us say no to all acts of extremism, hatred, and disrespect towards women . . . So, we urge the interim government to consolidate law and order," he said in a post from his verified Facebook page this morning on the eve of International Women's Day.
Mentioning that thousands of men and women were victims of enforced disappearances, killings, and torture in the last fifteen years, he stated in the post that the women of those families faced inhuman struggle during the period.
The movement was initiated in July by the women of Bangladesh, he said, adding, "People of all faiths-Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and Buddhists-joined the movement."
"We want to build a Bangladesh where the highest goal of law enforcement agencies is to ensure the security of its citizens. We also envision a Bangladesh where every citizen, regardless of gender, age, or profession, feels safe to walk on the streets. Their self-respect should be valued everywhere-from home to the streets, universities, and workplaces," he said.
He said there is no place for extremism in today's fascism-free Bangladesh.
Noting that tomorrow is International Women's Day, he said, "Women are partners in our development and progress. On the eve of International Women's Day, let's take action to accelerate our advancement."