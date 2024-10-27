Consequence would be grimmer if any party acts like fascists now: Jamaat amir

Shafiqur Rahman warned that the people will not forgive if any party including Jamaat acts like the ousted fascists.

“We don’t believe in politics of vengeance and retribution but we believe in justice. Getting justice is our right. I will call upon the families of all martyrs to seek justice. Jamaat-e-Islami will remain by your side in fighting the legal battle. You would get some solace if justice is ensured. By that, none will dare to become an autocrat in future. This is why we want justice,” said Shafiqur Rahman.

He urged the judiciary to mete out justice to all the killings perpetrated by the Awami League.

“They would always say that the judiciary is independent and none is above law. So you are also not above the law,” he added.