Consequence would be grimmer if any party acts like fascists now: Jamaat amir
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s amir Shafiqur Rahman Sunday said if any political party, including his own party, acts like fascists, it will face a grimmer consequence than that of the fallen fascist party.
Shafiqur Rahman made the comment while addressing a meeting to exchange views at Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in the city’s Agargaon today.
Dhaka city north unit of Jamaat organised the programme to exchange views with family members of those killed in anti-Awami League struggle between 28 October 2006 and 5 August 2024.
Shafiqur Rahman warned that the people will not forgive if any party including Jamaat acts like the ousted fascists.
“We don’t believe in politics of vengeance and retribution but we believe in justice. Getting justice is our right. I will call upon the families of all martyrs to seek justice. Jamaat-e-Islami will remain by your side in fighting the legal battle. You would get some solace if justice is ensured. By that, none will dare to become an autocrat in future. This is why we want justice,” said Shafiqur Rahman.
He urged the judiciary to mete out justice to all the killings perpetrated by the Awami League.
“They would always say that the judiciary is independent and none is above law. So you are also not above the law,” he added.
The Jamaat amir said the history of those, who were killed by the fascists between 28 October in 2006 and 5 August in 2024, should be included in the textbooks so that students can have an idea as to what the fascists did to the people of the country.
Shafiqur Rahman demanded one member of each family of martyrs get government jobs as a token of gratitude to their sacrifice and those who fought against fascism get preferential treatment in recruitment of government jobs.
“The government should stand by those who are still languishing in hospital beds. The government as well as all political parties against fascists should stand by the injured persons,” he added.
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed also addressed the meeting.
Among others, Jamaat secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, central nayeb-e-amir Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, assistant secretary general Rafiqul Islam, Jamaat Dhaka city south unit amir Nurul Islam Bulbul, 12-party alliance head and Jatiya Party chairman Mostafa Jamal Haider, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secretary general Redwan Ahmed, Khilafat Majlis secretary general Ahmed Abdul Quader, NPP chairman Fariduzzaman, Bangladesh Labour Party chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran, Gana Odhikar Parishad (one faction) general secretary Rashed Khan, member secretary of another section of Gana Odhikar Parishad Farooq Hasan, National Democratic Party (JAGPA) ) spokesperson Rashed Pradhan and general secretary of Dhaka University unit Chhatra Shibir SM Farhad addressed the programme.
Family members of martyrs also addressed the meeting where they demanded justice for their loved ones.