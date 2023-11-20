Cricket, film stars among interested to secure Awami League nomination

Film stars, cricketers, and those who don’t have any post in the party also queued in to collect the nomination form of governing Bangladesh Awami League to contest in the next general election.

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Mahiya Mahi, president Md Sahabuddin's son Mohammad Arshad Adnan, Jubo League central committee's suspended legal affairs secretary Sayedul Haque Sumon, journalist Naem Nizam and many others have collected the ruling party’s nomination forms to compete in the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.

Awami League started selling nomination forms to the aspirants who want to contest in the 12th general election. The forms can be collected and submitted till Thursday.

AL sources said many film stars are interested in collecting the ruling party’s nomination forms in the next two days. Some businesspersons who are not holding any post have also expressed their interests to get the ruling party nomination.

Among the interested film and TV stars whose names came to the fore include actors Ferdous, Alamgir, Siddiqur Rahman and actress Apu Biswas. Among the sports stars, Shakib Al Hasan’s chance to get the nomination is the most.