Over 100 injured in AL, BNP clash in Habiganj

Over 100 leaders and activists of ruling Bangladesh Awami League and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party sustained injuries in sporadic clashes and chase and counter chase between the leaders and activists of the two parties in Habiganj.

The AL leaders and activists vandalised the district BNP’s office in a clash that continued for nearly two hours until at around 7:30 pm. Police calmed the situation by firing tear gas shells and rubber bullets.

The injured are admitted to different hospitals in the district, claimed the two parties.