Over 100 injured in AL, BNP clash in Habiganj

Over 100 leaders and activists of ruling Bangladesh Awami League and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party sustained injuries in sporadic clashes and chase and counter chase between the leaders and activists of the two parties in Habiganj.
The AL leaders and activists vandalised the district BNP’s office in a clash that continued for nearly two hours until at around 7:30 pm. Police calmed the situation by firing tear gas shells and rubber bullets.
The injured are admitted to different hospitals in the district, claimed the two parties.
Police and witnesses said leaders and activists of Awami League and its associated bodies brought out a procession in the afternoon protesting the police-BNP clashes that took place on Saturday. The procession paraded various streets of the district town and then attacked the district BNP office in Shaistanagar area.
As Awami League men started tearing apart BNP’s banners and festoons, BNP leaders and activists then engaged in clashes with them. Chases and counter-chases took place, and clashes lasted until 7:30 pm. Police fired tear shells and rubber bullets to control the situation.
Awami League’s Habiganj district unit general secretary Alamgir Chowdhury told Prothom Alo they brought out a procession protesting the BNP and Jamaat’s "acts of terrorism". "As the procession arrived in Shaistanagar area, BNP men attacked them, leaving more than 50 of our leaders and activists injured."
BNP’s Habiganj district unit join convener GK Gaus told Prothom Alo Awami League men and police together vandalised BNP office and his house, assaulted leaders and activists of BNP and its associated bodies, leaving more than 50 people injured.
Habiganj additional superintendent of police Khalilur Rahman said a pre-scheduled procession of Awami League was marching toward Shaistanagar, but BNP men took position there and engaged in clashes with them. Police calmed both parties to control the situation.
Regarding the allegation of BNP, he said police did not take any side and tried to calm both parties neutrally. He, however, said he is yet to learn about the details on vandalism.