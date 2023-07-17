Less than 2pc votes cast in 4 centres

The Dhaka-17 by-election saw a low voter turn-out early on as less than two per cent of the votes were cast at four voting centres in the first hour of the polls. More voters will turn up to vote as the day progresses, hoped the officials.

At the Government Homeopathic Medical College in Bhashantek, four polling centres have been set up, two for men and two for women. There are 14 polling booths in the four voting centres where a total of 7,418 voters are registered to vote.

The polls has begun on Monday at 8:00 am, and within the first hour, only 101 votes were cast across the four voting centres. This number represents a mere 1.36 percent of the total registered voters.