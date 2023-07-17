Voting begins in Dhaka-17 by-polls

Voting in Dhaka-17 by-election has begun at 8:00 am on Monday and is scheduled to continue uninterrupted until 4:00 pm. Paper ballots will be used for the voting process, and each polling station has been equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure security.

The Dhaka-17 constituency encompasses a total of 325,205 eligible voters. This by-election is being conducted across 605 booths in 124 polling centres. A total of eight candidates are vying for the seat. However, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has opted not to participate in the by-election.