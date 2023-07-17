Voting begins in Dhaka-17 by-polls

Voting in Dhaka-17 by-election has begun at 8:00 am on Monday and is scheduled to continue uninterrupted until 4:00 pm. Paper ballots will be used for the voting process, and each polling station has been equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure security.
The Dhaka-17 constituency encompasses a total of 325,205 eligible voters. This by-election is being conducted across 605 booths in 124 polling centres. A total of eight candidates are vying for the seat. However, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has opted not to participate in the by-election.
Addressing reporters on Sunday, Election Commission Secretary, Jahangir Alam, said, there are no significant challenges foreseen for the electoral process in this constituency. He hoped the elections would be held in a fair and peaceful manner.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has announced that voting will also be held for various positions in 78 local government institutions in different parts of the country.