Hasina's extradition is govt's top priority: CA press secretary

Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday said the main aim of the interim government is to repatriate Sheikh Hasina from India and put her on trial.

Citing the recent fact-finding report of the UN human rights office, he said the report revealed that Sheikh Hasina committed crimes against humanity during her tenure.

"After the report of the UN and some reports of rights groups were published, pressure has been mounted (on India to return Hasina to Bangladesh)," he told a press briefing here.

The press briefing was held at Foreign Service Academy this evening.