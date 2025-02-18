Hasina's extradition is govt's top priority: CA press secretary
Chief adviser's press secretary Shafiqul Alam on Tuesday said the main aim of the interim government is to repatriate Sheikh Hasina from India and put her on trial.
Citing the recent fact-finding report of the UN human rights office, he said the report revealed that Sheikh Hasina committed crimes against humanity during her tenure.
"After the report of the UN and some reports of rights groups were published, pressure has been mounted (on India to return Hasina to Bangladesh)," he told a press briefing here.
The press briefing was held at Foreign Service Academy this evening.
Shafiqul Alam said a survey of the Indian English daily India Today showed that 55 per cent Indian want Sheikh Hasina’s repatriation to Bangladesh while a certain per cent want to send her to another country and only 16-17 per cent wants her stay in India.
The government, he said, will continue its efforts to return Hasina to Bangladesh and want to hold her trial in her presence.
"And this is the government's top priority," he added.
Replying to a query, the press secretary reiterated that the country's people and political parties will decide whether the fascist Awami League will be able to practice politics. But those involved in killing, enforced disappearance and other wrongdoings must be brought to justice.
Chief adviser's deputy press secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder was present at the press briefing.