BCL beats up Chhatra Union president-secy in DU

Bangladesh Chhatra League leaders-activists have beaten up two leaders of Chhatra Union on the Dhaka University campus.

The two Chhatra Union leaders came under attack at Teachers Student’s Center and Shahbagh areas on Thursday afternoon.

The injured leaders are Chhatra Union DU unit president Meghmallar Basu and general secretary Maeen Ahmed.

They are receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Meghmallar Basu sustained severe injury in his eye.

Earlier on Wednesday, BCL leaders covered the Raju Memorial Sculpture in DU with a black cloth.