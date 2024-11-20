People to decide on AL's participation in polls: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mira Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the people of the country will decide whether they will allow the Awami League to take part in the polls or not.

“The Awami League is a political party. The people of the country will decide whether the Awami League will be allowed to take part in the polls or not. However, the people who were involved in mass killing, torture and money laundering must be brought to book and punished," the BNP leader added.

He said this while addressing an event on distributing educational equipment and tins among the flood affected students in Sreepur of Feni’s Fulgazi upazila today, Wednesday.

The BNP secretary general said, “The Hasina-led government was ousted in the face of mass uprising of the students and people. The looters of the Hasina-regime have fled. The interim government has accomplished a lot of things within three months. They will organise a free and fair election after clearing out garbage left by the previous government. However, we never said that we want to bring somebody to the polls. The statement was not presented properly in the media reports.”