People to decide on AL's participation in polls: Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mira Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the people of the country will decide whether they will allow the Awami League to take part in the polls or not.
“The Awami League is a political party. The people of the country will decide whether the Awami League will be allowed to take part in the polls or not. However, the people who were involved in mass killing, torture and money laundering must be brought to book and punished," the BNP leader added.
He said this while addressing an event on distributing educational equipment and tins among the flood affected students in Sreepur of Feni’s Fulgazi upazila today, Wednesday.
The BNP secretary general said, “The Hasina-led government was ousted in the face of mass uprising of the students and people. The looters of the Hasina-regime have fled. The interim government has accomplished a lot of things within three months. They will organise a free and fair election after clearing out garbage left by the previous government. However, we never said that we want to bring somebody to the polls. The statement was not presented properly in the media reports.”
Praising BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia for her contribution to establish democracy, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “Begum Khaleda Zia has fought for years for people and democracy. The previous government arrested her in a false case. She will be sent abroad for treatment very soon. I came here today to convey love and greetings on behalf of her.”
After his speech, Mirza Fakhrul distributed educational equipment and tins among the students.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam is scheduled to address another rally in Chhagalnaiya upazila of Feni today.
BNP chairperson’s adviser Abdus Salam, professor Joynal Abedin, BNP central joint secretary general Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Feni district BNP convener Sheikh Farid Bahar, member secretary Alal Uddin, Fulgazi upazila BNP convener Abul and other local BNP leaders also addressed the event.