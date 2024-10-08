Uncertainty over Jatiya Party joining dialogue as objections arise
Jatiya Party has not yet been invited to the dialogue of the chief adviser to the interim government with the political parties, as student leadership of the July-August mass uprising, according to several government sources, raised objections over the party.
The objection is that JaPa was the accomplice of the ousted Awami League, rustling in uncertainty over the Jatiya Party getting an invitation to the dialogue. Government sources said the interim government has not yet finalised the decision on the matter.
Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has been holding the third phase of dialogue with political parties over reform, elections and contemporary situations. Five political parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jammat-e-Islami and Gano Odhikar Parishad and three collations including Ganotantra Mancha took part in the dialogue on the first day on Saturday.
An adviser of the interim government said the dialogue with the remaining parties will be held on 19 October after Durga Puja. Liberal Democratic Party led by Oli Ahmed, a 12-party Alliance who was with the BNP in the simultaneous movement, Jatiya Party led by Andaleeve Rahman Partho and Bangladesh JASAD will be invited for the dialogue on that day. Several small parties might also be invited, but the ousted Awami League and 14-party Alliance will not be called to the dialogue. The interim government has decided in principle not to sit for dialogue with any party known to be an ally or accomplice of Awami League, according to sources.
A student-people movement ousted the Awami League government on 5 August5, while JaPa was known to be the ally or accomplice of Awami League during the 15-year rule of Sheikh Hasina. JaPa leaders sometimes became cabinet members and joined the government. The party was even dubbed as a ‘domestic pet’ despite being the opposition in the parliament.
Lastly, the party joined the 7 January election and became the opposition in the 12th parliament. Questions have arisen on the past of JaPa following the fall of the dictator, creating a barrier to the party to get invited to the dialogue of the chief adviser.
In an interview with Prothom Alo on 23 September, JapPa chairman GM Quader said, “We never worked as their (Awami League) accomplice. We have always been accomplices of the people. We never supported Awami League. Whatever little support it may have seemed that we extended, was under coercion.” He also said they were compelled to play various roles to save the Jatiya Party.
JaPa leaders said a section of the party leaders enjoyed the perks throughout the entire period of Awami League rule, and when JaPa moved to go outside the government’s decision, attempts were made to split the party using that section.
Now JaPa leaders are to explain their past roles, and they continue to criticise the Awami League rule.
The interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus took office on 8 August. He sat for dialogue with political parties four weeks after the formation of the government, and JaPa was invited at that time.
Several leaders including the party chairman GM Quader joined the dialogue on 31 August. This time, the government has not yet decided on the JaPa due to objections from student leadership.
In this regard, Japa General Secretary Mujibul Haque told Prothom Alo that they have not yet received an invitation regarding the dialogue. If they are called, they must participate in the dialogue.
The general secretary of the party denied the allegation of acting as an "accomplice of fascism" in opposition to JPA. Mujibul Haque stated that they have explained the role they had to play when forced to save the party from destruction.
At the same time, Mujibul Haque noted that in the last three elections, all parties, including the BNP, participated in the 2018 elections. The BNP was part of the 11th National Parliament formed through that election for four years. So, were all parties, including the AL, accomplices?