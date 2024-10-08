Uncertainty over Jatiya Party joining dialogue as objections arise

Chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus has been holding the third phase of dialogue with political parties over reform, elections and contemporary situations. Five political parties including Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jammat-e-Islami and Gano Odhikar Parishad and three collations including Ganotantra Mancha took part in the dialogue on the first day on Saturday.

An adviser of the interim government said the dialogue with the remaining parties will be held on 19 October after Durga Puja. Liberal Democratic Party led by Oli Ahmed, a 12-party Alliance who was with the BNP in the simultaneous movement, Jatiya Party led by Andaleeve Rahman Partho and Bangladesh JASAD will be invited for the dialogue on that day. Several small parties might also be invited, but the ousted Awami League and 14-party Alliance will not be called to the dialogue. The interim government has decided in principle not to sit for dialogue with any party known to be an ally or accomplice of Awami League, according to sources.