Shakib breaches code of conduct during first visit to constituency

Star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan visited his hometown Magura for the first time after becoming Awami League candidate from Magura-1 for the 12th parliamentary election on Wednesday.

He breached the electoral code of conduct multiple times on the first day. He, however, urged all to adhere to the code of conduct while speaking at the district AL office in the afternoon.

Shakib joined a civic reception accorded to him under the banner of ‘Amra Magurabasi’ at Bir Muktijuddha Asaduzzaman Stadium at around 3:30pm. Addressing the event, Shakib sought vote for him and his party.