Shakib breaches code of conduct during first visit to constituency

Star cricketer Shakib Al Hasan visited his hometown Magura for the first time after becoming Awami League candidate from Magura-1 for the 12th parliamentary election on Wednesday.
He breached the electoral code of conduct multiple times on the first day. He, however, urged all to adhere to the code of conduct while speaking at the district AL office in the afternoon.
Shakib joined a civic reception accorded to him under the banner of ‘Amra Magurabasi’ at Bir Muktijuddha Asaduzzaman Stadium at around 3:30pm. Addressing the event, Shakib sought vote for him and his party.
But as per the electoral code of conduct, a candidate cannot launch any kind of electoral campaign three weeks before the date of the election. As the election is due on 7 January, no candidate can start campaigning before 15 December.
AL activists said, Shakib Al Hasan reached Magura with a big motorcade at around 12 in the noon. Thousands of leaders-activists of the ruling party took position at Gorai Bridge area on Magura to welcome him. Reaching Magura from the bridge, a distance of 12 kilometers, took Shakib around two hours. Several hundred motorbikes and cars were seen in the entourage. This huge convoy created traffic congestion at Wapda Bazar and Kamarkhali area. Magura town also faced traffic gridlock when Shakib’s motorcade reached there.
This is also a breach of the electoral code of conduct. It prohibits any showdown by any registered party or their candidates.
On breach of code of conduct, district AL’s joint general secretary Khurshid Haider said, “As he is a big celebrity and captain of the national cricket team, his fans gathered there. None gathered there politically and the situation was beyond our control. That’s why I think we have not breached code of conduct.”
Shakib could not be reached for comment on this issue. He, however, apologised for the public sufferings and urged all to show restraint while doing anything.
Requesting all to adhere to the code of conduct, Shakib said, “This is our party. We will be in trouble if we don't follow the code of conduct.”
Magura deputy commissioner and returning officer Mohammad Abu Naser Beg said he does not have any news that the electoral code of conduct was breached. Magistrates are working to look after code of conduct everywhere.
He said action would be taken if any written complaint is received on any breach in code of conduct.