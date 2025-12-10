People expect more from the elected government

More than half of the people believe that the next elected government of the country will succeed in controlling law and order, ensuring freedom of expression, and managing commodity prices. This public optimism towards the elected government has emerged from a survey conducted by Prothom Alo.

The survey, titled “National Public Opinion Survey 2025 on Key Socio-Political Issues”, was conducted by the private research firm Keymakers Consulting Limited. Alongside optimism about the elected government, respondents also expressed some concerns. The majority believe that the elected government will not succeed in curbing corruption.

The survey mentioned ten issues and asked the respondents how successful they think the elected government will be on these matters. For eight of these issues, more than 50 per cent of people expressed optimism about the government’s success.