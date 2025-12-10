Prothom Alo survey
People expect more from the elected government
More than half of the people believe that the next elected government of the country will succeed in controlling law and order, ensuring freedom of expression, and managing commodity prices. This public optimism towards the elected government has emerged from a survey conducted by Prothom Alo.
The survey, titled “National Public Opinion Survey 2025 on Key Socio-Political Issues”, was conducted by the private research firm Keymakers Consulting Limited. Alongside optimism about the elected government, respondents also expressed some concerns. The majority believe that the elected government will not succeed in curbing corruption.
The survey mentioned ten issues and asked the respondents how successful they think the elected government will be on these matters. For eight of these issues, more than 50 per cent of people expressed optimism about the government’s success.
Of the eight issues on which the majority believe the elected government will be successful, one is controlling the law and order situation. About 73 per cent of survey participants think the elected government will succeed in improving law and order.
Seventy per cent of respondents believe the elected government will succeed in ensuring freedom of expression, more than 69 per cent think it will succeed in controlling inflation, and about 69 per cent believe it will ensure a safe environment for women to move freely.
More than 62 per cent of people believe the elected government will be able to ensure free and fair elections and create a proper voting environment.
More than 57 per cent of respondents said they expect trials for those involved in repression and abuses under the former Awami League government, while over 54 per cent expect trials for individuals and institutions involved in looting and corruption.
About 57 per cent of people believe the elected government will succeed in creating employment opportunities.
For one of the remaining two issues, optimism and doubts are nearly equal. This is regarding the repatriation of money laundered abroad during the previous Awami League government. About 40 per cent of people believe the elected government will succeed in this, while around 38 per cent think it will not. The rest said they are unsure.
Among the ten issues, a majority believe the elected government will fail in one area: curbing corruption. About 48 per cent think the next elected government will not succeed in this regard, while roughly 46 per cent believe it will.
In the July popular uprising, the Awami League government was overthrown on 5 August last year. The interim government, led by professor Muhammad Yunus, has announced that the 13th national parliamentary election will be held in early February.
The survey conducted by Prothom Alo collected opinions from 1,342 adults (aged 18–55) across five cities and five rural or semi-urban areas. Of them, 674 were men and 668 were women. The participants came from various income groups, social classes, and professions. Data for the survey was collected from 21 to 28 October.
The organisation that conducted the survey said that it is an opinion poll. It is nationally representative, but does not specifically represent any electoral constituency. The sample includes only those who can read online or print newspapers and are likely to vote in the upcoming election. The survey results have a confidence level of 99 per cent.