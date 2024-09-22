Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma meets BNP's Mirza Fakhrul

Following the meeting, Mirza Fakhrul told journalists, ‘We discussed how to deepen the existing relations with Bangladesh. We raised the problematic issues we have with India. They said they are trying to solve the existing problems quickly.’

Mirza Fakhrul said the BNP discussed solving water-sharing problems quickly and the necessity of ending border killings and addressing security concerns.

The Indian high commissioner said his country is aware of these issues and trying to find ways to solve the problems soon.