Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma meets BNP's Mirza Fakhrul
Indian high commissioner Pranay Verma has met BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
Pranay Verma met the BNP leaders at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Sunday and discussed the ways to further deepen the relations between India and Bangladesh.
BNP’s standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, vice president Nitai Roy Chowdhury and organising secretary Shama Obaid, among others were present during the meeting. India’s deputy high commissioner Pawan Badhe was present at the meeting that lasted around two hours.
Following the meeting, Mirza Fakhrul told journalists, ‘We discussed how to deepen the existing relations with Bangladesh. We raised the problematic issues we have with India. They said they are trying to solve the existing problems quickly.’
Mirza Fakhrul said the BNP discussed solving water-sharing problems quickly and the necessity of ending border killings and addressing security concerns.
The Indian high commissioner said his country is aware of these issues and trying to find ways to solve the problems soon.