BNP announces nation-wide demo, procession on 16 January

The de facto opposition, along with other like-minded parties, has been in a simultaneous movement to press home their demand for the government’s resignation, dissolution of parliament and introduction of a non-partisan caretaker government.

The BNP programme is also in protest against the 15 per cent hike of electricity price at retail level.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the government is unfairly hiking the price of gas and electricity. People cannot take it anymore.