BNP announces nation-wide demo, procession on 16 January

The de facto opposition, along with other like-minded parties, has been in a simultaneous movement to press home their demand for the government’s resignation, dissolution of parliament and introduction of a non-partisan caretaker government.
The BNP programme is also in protest against the 15 per cent hike of electricity price at retail level.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the government is unfairly hiking the price of gas and electricity. People cannot take it anymore.
Rallies and processions will be held in municipalities, upazilas, districts, and metropolises on 16 January, protesting against the electricity price hike in addition to realise other demands, he declared.
BNP held mass sit-in programmes in its 10 divisional cities (organizational divisions), including Dhaka. In Dhaka, the programme began in the Naya Paltan area around 10:30 am on Wednesday and ended through the secretary general’s speech.