BNP trying to woo Islamic parties

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has taken an initiative to expand their communications with the anti-fascist parties, especially the Islamic parties.

As part of the attempt, on Wednesday night, the party leaders held a meeting with the leaders of Khelafat Majlis, once a component of the BNP-led 20-party alliance that had left due to a “special context” in October 2021.

The initiative has been taken in the context of post 5-August student-people uprising and taking into account the next general elections, sources said. There could be more such meetings in the coming days, they added.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan represented the party in the first meeting with their former allies in three years. On the other hand, Khelafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Abdul Basit Azad, secretary general Ahmad Abdul Kader and seven others joined the meeting.