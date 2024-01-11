Khaleda Zia returns home from hospital after five months

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia returned home from hospital on Thursday after receiving treatment for her various health complications for five months.

The BNP chief reached her Gulshan residence around 7:00pm today, said a press release of the party. Khaleda Zia had been receiving treatment at the Evercare Hospital since 9 August 2023.

A Facebook Live from BNP’s verified page showed that hundreds of leaders-activists of the party on motorbikes accompanying Khaleda Zia’s vehicle while she was returning home. The BNP leaders-activists on motorbikes were chanting slogans against the government and recently held election. Traffic congestion was created on the airport road due to the procession.