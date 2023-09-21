Mirza Fakhrul fears conflict in country if govt doesn’t step down

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday apprehended that the country could descend into conflict if the government does not step down.
"Please resign. Take step for holding a free and fair elections so that the people of Bangladesh can exercise their franchise to elect a government," he said.
The BNP secretary general made the remarks at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.
The press conference was arranged to announce the decisions of the party’s standing committee meeting held on Wednesday.
Fakhrul condemned the statement made by the Judicial Cadre Service Association regarding the verdict of Adilur Rahman Khan, the secretary of the human rights organization 'Odhikar,' and director AMM Nasir Uddin calling it “highly.”
"This kind of statement is unpredicted and goes against the principles of impartiality. The BNP standing committee thinks that judges in all levels of the judicial system should abstain from engaging in controversial political activities,” he added.
Fakhrul said that a fair election under the Awami League government is not ossible.
"It has been proven. We've participated in two consecutive elections in the past, and there should be no doubt that fair and free election cannot be ensured under their leadership, preventing people from freely casting their votes at polling stations."
On the European Union's decision to not send an election observation team during the upcoming parliamentary election, the BNP leader said: "EU sent a team a few weeks ago to observe the situation in the country. The EU observation team engaged in talks extensively with stakeholders from all political parties.”
“Their message is unequivocal, there is no conducive atmosphere for conducting free and fair election in the country, and therefore it is not feasible to deploy observer teams here," Fakhrul said.
He stressed that despite facing numerous provocations, including arrests, legal actions, and physical abuses, the BNP is continuing their peaceful protests.
In response to the DSCC Mayor’s statement over not letting Mirza Fakhrul to enter Dhaka, he said that the mindset reflected in Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh's words was concerning.
Fakhrul expressed his indifference to such remarks, highlighting their prior experiences.
According to media reports, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday declared that BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir won’t be allowed to enter Dhaka.