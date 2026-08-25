Hefazat seeks to unite seven Islamist parties, but differences remain over Jamaat

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh is seeking to form a new alliance of seven Qawmi-oriented Islamist political parties. The parties have already submitted separate proposals to Hefazat outlining their ideas for the alliance.

Their proposals include questions about relations and political understandings with other parties or alliances, with the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance emerging as a key point of debate.

Among the seven parties, Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh has proposed ensuring that the alliance has no ties with Jamaat. Islami Andolan Bangladesh, without naming Jamaat directly, has proposed that the alliance should not enter into any understanding with other political groups.

Two other parties have proposed making the Ahl-e-Sunnat wal Jamaat creed a basis for the alliance. Three parties, however, do not want any conditions to be imposed from the outset regarding Jamaat or other alliances.

These details emerged from a review of the proposals submitted by the seven parties and discussions with their leaders.