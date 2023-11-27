Election with 14-party alliance, nominations to be adjusted: Info minister

The ruling Awami League will participate in the polls with the partners of the 14-party alliance again.
Although the ruling party has already announced the names of their candidates in 298 constituencies, they will negotiate with the parties in the alliance in the coming days.
Information and broadcast minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud said this while speaking to the newspersons following an event at the secretariat on Monday.
Not only the 14-party alliance, the Awami League is ready to negotiate with any other party if needed, he said.
Hasan Mahmud further said that they (Awami League) took part in the general polls of 2008 in coalition. The party nominated candidates for all the 300 constituencies that time as well.
However, the then opposition party later negotiated with the grand alliance. The Awami League also did the same during the last general polls in 2018.
The ruling party has announced their candidates in 298 constituencies. However, the party leaders have been saying right from the start that they are to participate in the polls in coalition with the 14-party alliance.