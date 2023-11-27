Election with 14-party alliance, nominations to be adjusted: Info minister

The ruling Awami League will participate in the polls with the partners of the 14-party alliance again.

Although the ruling party has already announced the names of their candidates in 298 constituencies, they will negotiate with the parties in the alliance in the coming days.

Information and broadcast minister and Awami League joint general secretary Hasan Mahmud said this while speaking to the newspersons following an event at the secretariat on Monday.

Not only the 14-party alliance, the Awami League is ready to negotiate with any other party if needed, he said.