AL doesn’t need companions: Quader

Bangladesh Awami League does not need to look for any other friends and companions as people are the companions and friends of AL, said the governing party’s General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday.

He was talking to the media after paying homage to martyr Dr Milon, marking Shaheed Dr Milon Day today, 27 November.

On this day in 1990, physician Shamsul Alam Khan Milon was shot to death at a stage of mass uprising against the autocratic government of HM Ershad in front of the Teacher-Student Center (TSC) on Dhaka University campus.

An emergency was declared in the country that day.