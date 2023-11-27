Sheikh Hasina suggests alternative candidates to prevent uncontested wins  

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has suggested the consideration of alternative (dummy) candidates to prevent uncontested victories.

During an exchange of views with Awami League nominees at Ganabhaban on Sunday, Sheikh Hasina instructed Awami League candidates not to exert pressure on independent candidates. Multiple sources have confirmed this information.

According to the sources, Sheikh Hasina expressed that nominations might be canceled for certain candidates, potentially resulting in either no candidate in that constituency or only the Awami League candidate.

In such a situation, there could be an opportunity to win without competition, a scenario Sheikh Hasina wishes to avoid.