Interim govt cannot be allowed to fail: Tarique Rahman
The interim government can be allowed to fail under no circumstances since it came as a result of a mass uprising and at the cost of thousands of martyrs, says Tarique Rahman, acting chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
While addressing a rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Tuesday, the BNP leader also urged the interim government to remain cautious so that they do not end up being the reason for their own failure.
The BNP held the rally before its headquarters, marking the International Day of Democracy. The rally was initially scheduled for 15 September but was later deferred to 17 September, due to hostile weather.
Endorsing the interim government, Tarique said, “When a government is formed through a mass uprising, be it in Bangladesh or any other countries, it is, of course, a government of the people. Therefore, the people supported the interim government, and will continue it.”
He, at the same time, pointed out that “The accountability of an interim government is ensured through an elected parliament at a certain point. Hence, it is imperative for the interim government to set establishing an elected parliament as well as a government as the first and foremost target of its reform programmes.”
There is nothing wrong even if someone finds it necessary to have some more political parties for a developed and safe Bangladesh
The BNP leader underscored the need for advancing the reform activities with the particular target at its helm, saying development, democracy or reforms do not become sustainable without the people’s political empowerment and their direct participation in the reform process.
“The people’s political empowerment can be ensured only through a free, fair, and neutral election,” he added.
Tarique Rahman suggested taking initiatives on a priority basis to develop the election commission, public administration, and law enforcement agencies as competent and capable. “The BNP believes that the conspiratorial quarter may take an opportunity if the interim government fails to set a priority while fixing its agenda. Here, some signs have already been evident.”
He described the July-August uprising as unique as it not only established the people’s rights but also safeguarded the nation’s independence as well as sovereignty. The nation is now free from the fear unleashed through enforced disappearance, killing, and abduction. Now, the priority should be placed on restoring the people’s democratic, political, and voting rights in society as well as state.
Referring to the interim government, Tarique said, “Some activities of this government may not be deemed successful to all. But we should keep it in our mind that this government’s failure is tantamount to a failure of the pro-democratic people and those in favour of Bangladesh. So, the interim government cannot be allowed to fail under any circumstances… the people will not allow it to fail despite different sorts of instigations in home and abroad.”
He mentioned the 31-point state reform programme that his party put forth before the political parties in 2003 and said they will not be limited to the points since reform is a gradual and continuous process.
“The 31-point is not the ultimate word. The BNP believes that reform is a gradual and ongoing process in state, political, and all other spheres. Therefore, the BNP welcomes necessary changes as well as rectification in the 31-point programme,” he said.
Explaining their position, the BNP leader further said, “There is nothing wrong even if someone finds it necessary to have some more political parties for a developed and safe Bangladesh. At the end of the day, it is the public who will make the final decision on whom they should support or not. This is why the BNP repeatedly laid emphasis on establishing the people’s right to vote.”
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir presided over the programme, while standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Abdul Moyeen Khan, AZM Zahid Hussain, among others, spoke.