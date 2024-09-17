Interim govt cannot be allowed to fail: Tarique Rahman

The interim government can be allowed to fail under no circumstances since it came as a result of a mass uprising and at the cost of thousands of martyrs, says Tarique Rahman, acting chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

While addressing a rally in the capital’s Naya Paltan area on Tuesday, the BNP leader also urged the interim government to remain cautious so that they do not end up being the reason for their own failure.

The BNP held the rally before its headquarters, marking the International Day of Democracy. The rally was initially scheduled for 15 September but was later deferred to 17 September, due to hostile weather.