BNP standing committee convenes emergency meeting

BNP announced to hold mass rallies in 10 divisional cities around three months ago. As part of this, the party organised nine rallies and filed a written application with Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner on 13 and 20 November seeking permission to organise a rally at Naya Paltan in the capital city.

The party, however, is yet to get a venue for the rally.

Aside from Naya Paltan and Suhrawardy Udyan as the rally venue, Bir Shrestha Shaheed Sipahi Mustafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur and Bangla College ground in Mirpur are the latest venues that came into discussion.

Sources said names of the new venues came during a discussion of BNP delegates with the DMP commissioner on Thursday night.