Chapainawabganj-2 by-polls

Actress Mahiya Mahi collects AL nomination form

Actress Mahiya Mahi on Thursday expressed hope that she will win the by-election of Chapainawabganj-2 seat if she gets a boat ticket.

Mahi made the comment to the journalists after collecting the nomination form from the Awami League president’s political office in Dhanmondi on Thursday, reports news agency UNB.

She said she will win by the margin of at least 50,000 votes.

“I cannot express how happy I am, how proud I am, I couldn’t be happier,” she also said

In response to the question of ‘how hopeful she is about getting the nomination’, Mahi said: “Our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself is a woman, giving priority to women leadership. Metro rail’s first driver was a woman. If you listen to Sheikh Hasina’s various statements, you will understand how much she is prioritising women leadership. The future vision and determination to build a smart Bangladesh, I do not want to leave my Chapainawabganj behind from this development.”

A total of 53 nomination forms have been distributed at the end of the second day, Thursday, in the by-election of six constituencies of the Jatiya Sangsad as opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party MPs resigned.

