Actress Mahiya Mahi collects AL nomination form

She said she will win by the margin of at least 50,000 votes.

“I cannot express how happy I am, how proud I am, I couldn’t be happier,” she also said

In response to the question of ‘how hopeful she is about getting the nomination’, Mahi said: “Our Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself is a woman, giving priority to women leadership. Metro rail’s first driver was a woman. If you listen to Sheikh Hasina’s various statements, you will understand how much she is prioritising women leadership. The future vision and determination to build a smart Bangladesh, I do not want to leave my Chapainawabganj behind from this development.”

A total of 53 nomination forms have been distributed at the end of the second day, Thursday, in the by-election of six constituencies of the Jatiya Sangsad as opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party MPs resigned.